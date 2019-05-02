Acting State Oversight Service head: My conversation with PM is secret

I don’t know the source that released information about my meeting with the Prime Minister. This is what acting Head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan told journalists today.
When asked if the Prime Minister was wrong when he said Kyaramyan hasn't been held accountable, the official said he doesn’t decide whether the Prime Minister is right or wrong.
“In my opinion, every official is accountable to the public, and accountability must be maximally seen through the submission of a declaration of assets,” Kyaramyan said.
When asked if the Prime Minister has tried to find out the source of his revenues, Kyaramyan said his and the Prime Minister’s conversation can’t be made public.