Armenia to hold electronic music festival at Garni Historical and Cultural Reserve

YEREVAN. – It’s natural that the state purchase for the authored electronic festival at the territory of Garni Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum be from the author itself. Prime Minister stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.
Pashinyan noted that it is logical to fund the author company itself to hold the authored festival, since a respective tender cannot be announced in this case.
The government decided to allocate to the Ministry of Culture 6 million drams (approx. US$12,488) to organize this electronic music festival at the territory of Garni Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum.