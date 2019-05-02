Prosperous Armenia Party leader is sure there are no grounds for stripping him of his parliamentary mandate

YEREVAN. – There should be something underneath that it be possible.

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, head of its National Assembly (NA) faction, and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan on Thursday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this when asked whether he believes that a process of stripping him of his parliamentary mandate would start.

“There has been a complaint, they are obligated to process the complaint, hear, and make their decision according to the constitution, according to the law,” Tsarukyan added.

The “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democratic Party has submitted a petition to NA President Ararat Mirzoyan and Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan to start a process of launching criminal proceedings against Tsarukyan and stripping him of his parliamentary mandate in connection with the statements he had made to reporters at the NA Sessions’ Hall and outside on April 19, and taking into account the ban on Armenian MPs’ engaging in entrepreneurial activities.