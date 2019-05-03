News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Turkey ex-FM, who visited Armenia, wants to create new party
Turkey ex-FM, who visited Armenia, wants to create new party
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Former Foreign Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan has admitted that he is working toward creating a new political party.

In an interview with OdaTV, Babacan confirmed the rumors that he is going to found a new party.

“Yes, I’m working in that direction now,” he said. “We want to establish a new party. I’m consulting with friends.”

Babacan, however, dismissed the reports that he will found this new political force together with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu.

Ali Babacan was a key figure in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), but then PM and now President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “sidelined” him.

Babacan had visited Armenia, and the roadmap for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations was signed during his tenure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Istanbul election results divide Erdogan and nationalist allies
The AKP is still challenging its narrow loss in Istanbul, Turkey’s...
 Davutoglu challenges Erdogan
The election results show that alliance politics have caused harm to our party, both in terms of voter levels and the party’s identity...
 9 people detained over attack on Turkish opposition leader
Kilicdaroglu was not injured...
 Erdogan: AKP will continue to challenge Istanbul election results
It is essential to move on from election disputes and focus on our real agenda, notably the economy and security...
 Erdogan believes municipal elections in Istanbul may be canceled amid violations
If in a city like Istanbul, where almost 11 million voters live…
 Turkish nationalists demand annulling the results of Igdir mayoral elections
In the wake of the victory of the Kurdish mayoral candidate in the city of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos