Turkey ex-FM, who visited Armenia, wants to create new party

Former Foreign Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan has admitted that he is working toward creating a new political party.
In an interview with OdaTV, Babacan confirmed the rumors that he is going to found a new party.
“Yes, I’m working in that direction now,” he said. “We want to establish a new party. I’m consulting with friends.”
Babacan, however, dismissed the reports that he will found this new political force together with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu.
Ali Babacan was a key figure in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), but then PM and now President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “sidelined” him.
Babacan had visited Armenia, and the roadmap for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations was signed during his tenure.