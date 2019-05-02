Ararat Province governor: If my friends are appointed, they hold discretionary positions

If the regional governor’s office has employees who are friends of mine, then they hold discretionary positions. This is what Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan told journalists today, responding to the question on whether he really appoints his friends at the regional governor’s office or not.

“They hold discretionary positions, and I have the right to appoint them to such positions,” he said.

When asked if he is dismissing the employees of the former governor, Garik Sargsyan said he dismisses those who don’t do their job well.

Presses had released information according to which Garik Sargsyan is dismissing the specialists of the former governor and, in this context, he punished the chief of staff of the regional governor’s office for responding to his letter with a one-minute delay.