Political analyst on incident with Medvedev in Armenia
Political analyst on incident with Medvedev in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The developments following the incident connected to Medvedev are already sparking very serious concerns. This is what political analyst Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly wrote the following: “The incident connected to Medvedev revealed a number of serious problems.

First, let’s talk about the incident. In reality, nothing happened. It was a simple joke in a simple situation, without any hints. These kinds of jokes are often made during such meetings, especially when the participants are tired and in a good mood. That’s all.

The developments that followed are already sparking very serious concerns.

Concerns:

1. The ruling political party is non-professional and lacks a political mindset, and their inadequate explanations and self-justifications related to the incident go to show that they can’t make the right decisions and give sound evaluations in even the simplest situations.

They don’t even realize what international relations and the officials of a political team are about. Before speaking, they need to think hard and then express their opinions. To put it in simple terms, there is no adequate political team.

2. The developments showed that the Armenian public is also hysterical and doesn’t have a sound mindset. The public isn’t oriented, and any problem can raise a wave of anti-Russian, anti-Western or anti-something moods.”
