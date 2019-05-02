Armenian specialists develop Ucom’s new TV portal

YEREVAN. – Ucom remains committed to its principle of prioritizing the local producers and provision of the local technical solutions, by replacing the old SVG TV-portal with a new and modern HTML one, developed by Armenian specialists.
Ucom TV subscribers have already noticed the change in the interface of the new portal, the UX (user experience) and UI (user interface) amendments of which enable uTV users to benefit from a faster and smoother TV-portal. For example, the media content of the “TV Series” section is listed horizontally and has a new internal page, where different seasons and their consistent parts are displayed all together. The changes in “Video on Demand” section are also striking, where the logic of displaying the categories and movies is revised, and the content search possibility is also made available.
“I am glad that in Armenia we are capable of offering local solutions for the end-users to receive quality media content without any loss of quality. The new portal is not just a modified design, but a fantastic opportunity to deliver highly dynamic visualizations and 4K quality videos in the future. The new technology based portal expands the activity borders for the programmers themselves, thus becoming a platform for other innovative solutions, applications and functions”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.
The overall search functionality of the portal was amended, and now the search results are displayed on a single page with corresponding subpages appearing separately (Video on Demand, Channels, Programms, and etc.).