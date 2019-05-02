News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
EU plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from US
EU plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from US
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Union plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from U.S. by 2023 as a part of its efforts to weaken tension in transatlantic trade and to reduce dependence on the Russian gas.

The European Commission plans to increase imports up to 8 billion cubic meters per year, Reuters reported.

Last July, US President Donald Trump agreed with the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, not to impose import duties on European cars, as both sides sought to improve economic ties.

The EU has long been working to diversify its dependence on Russia through the development of LNG infrastructure. Qatar and Australia are other major LNG suppliers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Finland ratifies EU-Armenia agreement
CEPA will deepen EU-Armenia relations ...
 Czech Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU deal
“The full implementation of the agreement is one step closer…
 EU outraged by the US decision on Cuba
The EU will consider all options at its disposal to protect its legitimate interests, including in relation to its WTO rights...
 EU Ambassador: We Europeans understand each other thanks to common cultural values
A project with participation of Armenian and European actors was presented in Yerevan...
 EU intends to introduce tariffs on US goods
The public consultation will last until 31 May 2019. ..
 EU to protect its interests in Cuba
The European Union is warning that it stands ready to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos