EU plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from US

The European Union plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from U.S. by 2023 as a part of its efforts to weaken tension in transatlantic trade and to reduce dependence on the Russian gas.
The European Commission plans to increase imports up to 8 billion cubic meters per year, Reuters reported.
Last July, US President Donald Trump agreed with the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, not to impose import duties on European cars, as both sides sought to improve economic ties.
The EU has long been working to diversify its dependence on Russia through the development of LNG infrastructure. Qatar and Australia are other major LNG suppliers.