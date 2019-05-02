NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.05.2019

Media reports suggest that Minister of Healthcare and two other officials have testified against former head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan who faces corruption charges.

Factor.am has received information about the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted against employees of the State Oversight Service.

According to Factor.am’s insider, Davit Sanasaryan and Arsen Torosyan have confronted each other.

Armenia’s Attorney General Artur Davtyan did not respond clearly to a question whether he will support the prosecutors during the trial of former officials, which is a separate part of the case into the events of March 1, 2008.

“It will be an unprecedented trial - three presidents in different statuses, statesmen and politicians. The society will see and give an assessment itself,” Davtyan said.

According to him, a few hearings will be held behind closed doors, while the rest of the process will be open to public.

Former President Robert Kocharyan, ex-Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, ex-Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan face charges.

The US may host the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future, US Deputy Ambassador to Azerbaijan William Gill told reporters.

“As you know, the US is an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, and we are committed to working with the parties to help settle the conflict through negotiations. The US may host a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the future. This opportunity is being considered. We hope we will have positive news to share about that in the days to come,” William Gill said.

In 2018, the number of crimes in Armenia has grown in numerical sense, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said.

In his words, a total of 22,551 crimes were recorded in Armenia during this period, and this is 11.2% more than the previous year.

However, Armenia recorded the lowest rate in the number of murders, he added.

The election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople might take five to six months. The names of the candidates will be announced in one or two months, chief editor of Istanbul-based Agos daily Pakrat Estukyan told NEWS.am.

The Istanbul Governorship will most likely issue the license for holding the elections within a week, he said.

Estukyan also said the leader of the Gugarats Diocese, Archbishop Sebouh Chouldjian has high chances of winning the elections.