Armenia's Defense Ministry and UN Population Fund sign 2019 cooperation program

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the United Nations Population Fund Armenia have signed the 2019 cooperation program, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
The cooperation program was signed today by Head of the Center for Human Rights and Ethics at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Colonel Alexander Avetisyan and Executive Director of the Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia Tsovinar Harutyunyan at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense.
The Ministry and the Fund have been implementing annual cooperation programs since 2014.
The 2019 cooperation program envisages several actions aimed at promoting initiatives for the involvement of women in various subdivisions of the armed forces, paying special attention to women’s involvement in the subdivisions participating in peacekeeping missions. The planned actions are also aimed at promoting women’s participation in the development of policies and decision-making processes in the defense system and the formation of a culture of ensuring women’s rights protection and equal opportunities.
The parties also reached an agreement on making joint efforts to consider the opportunities for the creation of a departmental center for taking care of the children of military servicemen.