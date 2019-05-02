Armenian Deputy PM receives Fraunhofer Society delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today the delegation of the Fraunhofer Society led by Director for European Policy and Business Development Jens Günter Neugebauer. The delegation is on a cognitive visit to Armenia, reports the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.
Greeting the guests, Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan emphasized that the government attaches great importance to the creation of a competitive and technologically advanced economy through maximum use of innovative approaches and the opportunities of modern science in various sectors of economy.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Jens Günter Neugebauer stated that the Society sees great potential in areas for implementation of different programs with Armenia, including preservation of cultural heritage through digitization, renewable energy, introduction of artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors, etc.
The representatives of the Society presented the activities that they are carrying out with the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran).