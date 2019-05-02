Armenian mobile cafes representatives meet with government official

Representatives of mobile cafes met with Assistant to the Prime Minister Nairi Sargsyan and presented their issues. This is what President of the Union of Mobile Cafes Aren Melikyan told journalists today. According to him, the government has promised to respond soon.
Melikyan added that he and the representatives of mobile cafes expect a positive solution to the issue so that all mobile cafes are provided with the opportunity to receive permits from the Electric Networks of Armenia and work. Touching upon his statement that the government is making room for a billionaire official by doing away with mobile cafes, Melikyan said he will announce the name of the official and the protests will continue, if the government doesn’t provide a positive solution.
“We will continue the struggle in front of the municipality. The government we elected has to help us, not create obstacles,” Melikyan concluded.
To regulate the operations of mobile cafes in Yerevan, Yerevan Municipality has undertaken legislative amendments that will restrict the hours and conditions for those cafes. In addition, the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC has shut down those cafes' electrical power, stating that the wiring may be dangerous.