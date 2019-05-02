Armenian nature protection minister sues restaurant owner for slander

On May 2, Armenia’s Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page that he is preparing to sue founder of Jambo Exotic Park & Restaurant Artyom Vardanyan. During a protest held at the May 1 opening of the season at Yerevan Zoo, Artyom Vardanyan, one of the demonstrators, demanded the resignation of the zoo’s director Ruben Khachatryan, accusing him of implementing the slaughter of the animals at the zoo. Vardanyan also told journalists that the Minister of Nature Protection is supporting the zoo’s director.
“Dear colleagues, yesterday the mass media spread the public statement by founder of Jambo Exotic Park & Restaurant Artyom Vardanyan, according to which “the director of Yerevan Zoo is under the patronage of the Minister of Nature Protection and they both run a business”.
This statement is inaccurate.
I have always been and am tolerant towards criticism since I realize the importance of freedom of speech, but the statement by this person is neither criticism nor an assessment, but slander and an attempt to defame my activities and reputation.
This is why I have decided to appeal to court in the manner prescribed by law and with the demand for public denial and compensation for the damage incurred.
My attorneys will provide details about the issue soon.
I won’t tolerate lies, fake news and slander anymore. I would like to inform that from now on, I will respond to such manifestations through court,” the minister wrote.