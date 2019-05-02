News
Armenian NGO president on National Security Service's actions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

When the National Security Service forwards a request for refutation to member of the Citizen’s Decision Party Garegin Miskaryan for the post about Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan on Facebook, we clearly see a violation of the law on personal data protection and misuse of administrative resource. This is what President of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO Daniel Ioannisyan said live on Facebook today. According to him, the legal consultants of the National Security Service are now considering the extent to which misuse of administrative resource is misuse of official position.

He also touched upon Vanetsyan’s statement that there is no need for ‘artificial noise’ about the National Security Service, saying that the ‘artificial noise’ is very artificial.

“Perhaps we, the criticizers of the National Security Service are the ones who tried to prohibit the entry of a deputy in the sanction list of Russia into Armenia. Perhaps we made that up to create ‘artificial noise’. Since last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn’t know how to respond to a situation where Armenia is humiliated. Is the National Security Service executing Medvedev’s orders?” Ioannisyan said.

He also touched upon the revelations of corrupt acts and said this is the duty of both the National Security Service and the Special Investigation Service.

“As for the National Security Service’s statement that it has revealed corrupt acts. The Special Investigation Service has to reveal those acts, not the National Security Service, and the Special Investigation Service has to decide which acts are confidential and which are not, not the National Security Service or Artur Vanetsyan. Here we see Artur Vanetsyan trying to take on the functions of another authority,” Ioannisyan said.
