Armenian defense minister, UAE State Minister discuss defense cooperation

On May 2, Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received State Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Co-Chair of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense.
Issues on Armenia-UAE cooperation in the defense sector were discussed during the meeting, and an agreement was reached to intensify discussions on the implementation of cooperation in military production, military medicine, military sport, exchange of information and other sectors predetermined by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia; Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Governor of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum in February, as well as the creation of a legal-contractual field for bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.
The interlocutors also discussed issues related to regional security.