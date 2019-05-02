News
Armenian PM receives heads of UN organizations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the heads of UN organizations in Armenia led by UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and UN organizations in different directions and highly appreciated the programs being jointly implemented in Armenia.

Shombi Sharp welcomed the Armenian government’s enterprising policy, adding that the UN and its structures are ready to continue to work closely with their Armenian counterparts to advance the upcoming actions and reforms.

The heads of the UN organizations provided the Prime Minister with details about their activities and the partnership with various government agencies of Armenia.

Afterwards, the interlocutors discussed issues on modernization of the public administration system and cooperation in agriculture, industry, healthcare, tourism, infrastructures, proportionate territorial development and other sectors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
