Armenia President receives UAE State Minister

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation led by State Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Co-Chair of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh.
Welcoming the guests, the head of state welcomed the holding of the first session of the joint intergovernmental commission and expressed confidence that all the agreements reached during his recent visit to the UAE will be implemented.
Expressing gratitude for the meeting, State Minister Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh said the Armenian president’s meetings with the leadership of the UAE during the visit became a benchmark for the State Minister’s discussions on various sectors in Armenia. He informed that the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission has already held its first meetings during which the parties have reached some agreements on several major issues.
The co-chair of the joint intergovernmental commission said the UAE expects closer collaboration in economy, education, culture, new technologies and other sectors.