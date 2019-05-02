Armenian President's Staff: 3 candidates for Constitutional Court judge position

Currently, three people (Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Martin Manukyan and Armen Nersisyan) have applied to the Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.
When the application procedure ends on May 3, the President will meet and interview the candidates and select one of them.
Earlier, the Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia had announced that the candidates for judge of the Constitutional Court had to apply to the Staff of the President by May 3.
The President’s candidates, including Vahe Grigoryan and Gor Hovhannisyan, weren’t elected to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court by the National Assembly.