Pompeo, Russian FM to meet next week

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet next week with Russia’s foreign minister as a dispute between Washington and Moscow over Venezuela intensifies, reports AP.
A senior official of the US Department of State reported that Pompeo and Sergey Lavrov will resume an as-yet unproductive discussion on Venezuela when they are both in Rovaniemi, Finland, for a meeting of foreign ministers from the eight members of the Arctic Council on Monday and Tuesday.
The two men traded warnings over the situation in Venezuela in a Wednesday telephone call that Lavrov described as having “surreal” elements.