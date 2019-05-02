News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Civil Contract Party's session is over
Civil Contract Party's session is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The session of the Civil Contract Party’s initiating group is over. Spokesperson of the Civil Contract Party Vahan Kostanyan told journalists that the session was exclusively devoted to the organizing of the upcoming congress.

“The lists of board candidates and oversight committee candidates were approved. I believe the political party will establish a good tradition of holding intra-party elections, and I hope this will set an example for other political parties,” he said.

The political party’s spokesperson said the congress will take place in mid-June and didn’t rule out the fact that there might be candidates who won’t be part of the board. “I think the election will be very interesting,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM's Chief of Staff on becoming new State Oversight Service head
Aghajanyan also said rumors that he is on bad terms with...
 Armenian NGO president on National Security Service's actions
He also touched upon Vanetsyan’s statement that there is no need for...
 Armenian President's Staff: 3 candidates for Constitutional Court judge position
When the application procedure ends on May 3, the President will...
 Civil Contract Party holding session
There are 65 candidates for board members and...
 Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party threatens with snap parliamentary election
If the party leader says so, its MPs will give up their parliamentary seats—like one person…
 Armenian Zartonk village has acting head
For the past two months, residents of Zartonk village had been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos