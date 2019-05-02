Civil Contract Party's session is over

The session of the Civil Contract Party’s initiating group is over. Spokesperson of the Civil Contract Party Vahan Kostanyan told journalists that the session was exclusively devoted to the organizing of the upcoming congress.
“The lists of board candidates and oversight committee candidates were approved. I believe the political party will establish a good tradition of holding intra-party elections, and I hope this will set an example for other political parties,” he said.
The political party’s spokesperson said the congress will take place in mid-June and didn’t rule out the fact that there might be candidates who won’t be part of the board. “I think the election will be very interesting,” he said.