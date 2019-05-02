Armenia PM's Chief of Staff on becoming new State Oversight Service head

It’s a total lie and doesn’t correspond to reality. This is what Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told journalists today as he responded to the rumors that he has a pretension to become the head of the State Oversight Service.
“This is not being and can’t be considered. There are no grounds for that,” he stated.
According to Aghajanyan, he will continue to serve as the chief of staff of the Prime Minister. He also denied information that he had mediated to have Argishti Kyaramyan be appointed acting head of the State Oversight Service.
Aghajanyan also said rumors that he is on bad terms with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are false.