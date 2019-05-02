Armenian PM's Chief of Staff doesn't think Sanasaryan's case is trumped up

I don’t think it’s possible to trump up a case, but if there is someone who is trumping it up, that person has to be brought to justice. This is what Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan told journalists today, touching upon the claims that the charge brought against Davit Sanasaryan (head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia—but whose respective powers have been suspended) is phony and the case is trumped up.
When told that Davit Sanasaryan’s friends are betraying the struggle by making statements against Davit Sanasaryan, Aghajanyan said the following: “We simply need to be careful when making statements. Yes, Davit Sanasaryan is a member of our political team and some members of our team have known Davit Sanasaryan for a long time, but our team members agree that nobody can have indulgence to commit any crime,” he stated.
On April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged under part 1 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (misuse of official powers).