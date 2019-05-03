News
Newspaper: Russia elite dissatisfied with Armenia parliament deputy speaker
Newspaper: Russia elite dissatisfied with Armenia parliament deputy speaker
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Vice President Alen Simonyan had considered Russian Federation (RF) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s demeanor in Yerevan as “tactless,” and this has caused great dissatisfaction among the Russian elite, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“The problem is that Alen Simonyan is Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee of the RA NA and RF Federal Assembly. Now the Russian side raises a question—by informal channels—as to how can a person who qualifies the RF Prime Minister as ‘tactless’ hold such a post.

“[And Armenian] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s note [on Facebook] was merely an attempt to somehow overcome this crisis,” Zhamanak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
