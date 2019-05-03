News
New Zealand PM gets engaged
New Zealand PM gets engaged
Region:World News
Theme: Society

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her longtime partner Clarke Gayford have gotten engaged, reports AP.

A spokesman for Ardern said on Friday the pair got engaged over the Easter break in the town of Mahia. Reporters on Friday noticed Ardern wearing a ring on her middle finger, a variation from the traditional ring finger.

Ardern and Gayford have a 10-month-old daughter, Neve. Ardern became the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office last June.

Gayford is Neve's primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show.
