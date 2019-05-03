News
Two Armenia soldier brothers die in major road accident (PHOTOS)
Two Armenia soldier brothers die in major road accident (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two soldier brothers have died in a major road accident Thursday, in Syunik Province of Armenia.

At around 11:40pm, a car and a truck collided on the Yerevan-Yeraskh-Meghri motorway, near the Iranian border.

According to shamshyan.com, as a result of the crash, both vehicles went off road and ended up in the roadside valley.

The driver of the car—Meghri city resident Armen Aharonyan, 25—died on the spot, while the passenger—L. Aharonyan—was was taken to Meghri hospital where, however, he died several hours later, and without regaining consciousness.

As per the source, they were brothers, and they were serving at a military unit as contract servicemen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
