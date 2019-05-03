Man, 38, dies one day after being hit by car in front of Russia embassy in Yerevan

A pedestrian died Friday, after being hit by a car Thursday in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
After the incident, the female driver of the vehicle involved had helped this pedestrian—who was in very severe condition—be taken to hospital. Subsequently, she had called the police.
The driver herself felt ill at the scene. The paramedics, who arrived, first assisted the driver at the scene, and then transferred her to a hospital.
And the aforesaid pedestrian—Yerevan resident Garegin Nalbandyan, 38—died Friday at dawn in the hospital, and without regaining consciousness.
According to shamshyan.com, Nalbandyan was working as a division head at the Real Estate Department of Yerevan Municipality.