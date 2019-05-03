News
Friday
May 03
Armenian and Jewish peoples continue to confront perilous trends in justification of crimes, FM Mnatsakanyan says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – An event devoted to the Armenian Genocide’s 104th anniversary was organized by the Program of Armenian Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and during which Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s message was presented.

At the beginning of his message, Mnatsakanyan thanked the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for its consistency in organizing events dedicated to Armenian Genocide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian FM noted, in particular, that it is disturbing that the Armenian and Jewish peoples continue to confront the perilous trends in hatred, denial, and justification of the crimes committed.

Mnatsakanyan added that the perpetrators of genocide learn from each other. 

And at the end of his message, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his profound appreciation and respect to the Program of Armenian Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as well as to all students who have chosen Armenian Studies as their field of research.
