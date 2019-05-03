News
Iran condemns US “attempts to stage a coup” in Venezuela
Iran condemns US “attempts to stage a coup” in Venezuela
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned “the attempts of the United States to stage a military coup” in Venezuela, Tasnim agency reported.

Tehran also slammed the statements made by American officials on military actions against this Latin American country.

Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said threatening to use force against other countries is a blatant violation of international law, particularly the United Nations Charter.

“We expect the UN secretary-general and all members of the international community to condemn such remarks and act accordingly,” the spokesman for the ministry said.

Earlier Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not rule out military intervention in the situation in Venezuela if necessary.

 
