News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia official: Economic growth in 1st quarter is comparable to previous 3 years
Armenia official: Economic growth in 1st quarter is comparable to previous 3 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the results of the first quarter of this year, we have a 6.5% economic activity. On the average, it’s comparable to the indicators of the previous three years; in some cases—higher, in some cases—lower. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, said this at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the industry’s 2% growth, which is relatively low as compared with the average indicators of the past three years, has affected this 6.5% economic activity.

“That’s explained by two factors: First, we [Armenia] have had a drop by 20% in mining industry,” Khachatryan explained. “[But] against the backdrop of that drop, the good news is that the processing industry has grown rapidly. We have at least a 7.5% to 8% growth here, which means that the branches that are not based on raw materials are growing at a good pace.”

He said that the services sector grew by 17.3% in the first quarter, which is a high figure, as compared with previous years.

The minister informed that the services sector in Armenia grew by 17.3% in the first quarter, and said this is a high indicator, as compared to previous years.

“Domestic trade recorded a more than 10% growth, which is comparable to previous years,” Tigran Khachatryan added. “The construction growth made up 10.8%, exports dropped by 8.6%, and imports dropped by 3.2%.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official on new TV manufacture plant: We will have first product within a month
The company is expected to manufacture 126,000 household appliances, per year…
 Armenia exports drop 8.6%, minister explains why
“We don’t see a reason for concerns at this phase,” he added…
 Armenian mobile cafes representatives meet with government official
Melikyan added that he and the representatives of mobile cafes expect a...
 Armenian Deputy PM receives Fraunhofer Society delegation
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Jens Günter Neugebauer stated that...
 Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM discontent with public procurement
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the finance minister’s observation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos