Composer Tigran Mansurian awarded by Artsakh president

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with composer Tigran Mansurian
A range of issues related to culture in the republic were discussed at the meeting.
In connection with Tigran Mansurian’s 80th birthday anniversary Bako Sahakyan handed in the “Gratitude” medal to the prominent composer acknowledging his contribution to the development of culture in Artsakh.
Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan, mayor of Stepanakert Souren Grigoryan, deputy mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan were present.