Russian Federal Customs Service official visits Armenia State Revenue Committee
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Ruslan Davidov paid a visit to the State Revenue Committee of Armenia. The visit was on the sidelines of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

As reported the State Revenue Committee, several issues were discussed during the meeting with the high-ranking officials of the State Revenue Committee. Davidov was introduced to the leading experience of the IT sector and the services offered at the level of Armenia’s national one-stop shop for foreign trade.

The experience of customs control for international mail and express deliveries in Armenia was also touched upon, and an agreement was reached to intensify the joint activities in the mentioned sectors and create necessary conditions for exchange of experiences.
