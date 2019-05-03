Armenia PM: Armenia can serve as bridge for UAE businessmen towards EAEU

Armenian ambassador on Erdogan's statements during OSCE session

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2019

Armenian ministers meet with 60 Armenian high-tech companies

Mnatsakanyan: It’s for Israel to decide whether they want to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia Deputy PM receives UAE State Minister

Armenia FM: What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people

9 candidates for Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army conducts military training

Armenian PM’s wife receives US ambassador

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenia PM: Velvet revolution was hinged on Christian values

Artsakh President signs law on pardon

Armenian minister concerned over level of investments

Armenia President receives Fraunhofer IPK delegation

Dollar goes up in Armenia, after long decline

Armenia sappers demine 25,290 square meters in Syria

Russian Federal Customs Service official visits Armenia State Revenue Committee

Armenia Healthcare Minister: Two problems with medical centers’ privatization

Armenia PM touches upon taxes of the Armenian Church

Missing Poland tourist is found in Yerevan

Armenia PM speaks at State-Church relations task force meeting

Artsakh parliament considers amendments to state budget during special session

Armenia official on new TV manufacture plant: We will have first product within a month

New Zealand PM gets engaged

Prosperous Armenia MP: Tsarukyan will give exhaustive clarifications

Armenia President receives Matenadaran's leadership

Armenia MP: We create climate that Azerbaijan’s actions are condemned

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Armenia views UAE as major junction

Ucom to deploy eSIM technology

Swedish migration agency's fact-finding delegation in Armenia

Armenian ambassador meets with UK MP

Armenia's car imports go up by 119%

Minister: Armenia has untapped export opportunities within Eurasian Economic Union

Iran condemns US “attempts to stage a coup” in Venezuela

Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Composer Tigran Mansurian awarded by Artsakh president

Yerevan fines Sanitek waste management company

Armenia exports drop 8.6%, minister explains why

US official: Date of meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs has not been set yet

Armenia official: Economic growth in 1st quarter is comparable to previous 3 years

Artsakh Defense Ministry addresses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

PM: Freedom of press is one of most important values we have today in Armenia

Riksdag approves EU-Armenia agreement

Armenian and Jewish peoples continue to confront perilous trends in justification of crimes, FM Mnatsakanyan says

Man, 38, dies one day after being hit by car in front of Russia embassy in Yerevan

Poland tourist goes missing in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Two Armenia soldier brothers die in major road accident (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Russia elite dissatisfied with Armenia parliament deputy speaker

Turkey ex-FM, who visited Armenia, wants to create new party

US ready to support peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM's Chief of Staff doesn't think Sanasaryan's case is trumped up

OPEC Secretary General: 'Impossible' to remove Iran from global oil market

Iran, Iraq, Syria plan to launch joint bank

Civil Contract Party's session is over

Armenia PM's Chief of Staff on becoming new State Oversight Service head

Pompeo, Russian FM to meet next week

Armenian NGO president on National Security Service's actions

Armenian President's Staff: 3 candidates for Constitutional Court judge position

Armenian defense minister, UAE State Minister discuss defense cooperation

Armenian PM receives heads of UN organizations

Armenia President receives UAE State Minister

Civil Contract Party holding session

Armenian nature protection minister sues restaurant owner for slander

Armenia PM dismisses National Security Council office head

EU plans to double imports of liquefied natural gas from US

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.05.2019

Armenia's Defense Ministry and UN Population Fund sign 2019 cooperation program

Armenian businessmen prohibited from passing border checkpoint in Athens

Yerevan Municipality's Light faction head on kindergarten renovation funds

Aram I in contact with Armenian community of Venezuela

Armenian mobile cafes representatives meet with government official

Ad calling to stop Erdogan’s jailing of journalists appears in New York Times

Armenian Deputy PM receives Fraunhofer Institute delegation

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Desire to keep pace with best international practices is in our DNA

Turkey's Erdogan says determined to lower interest rates to targeted levels

Political analyst on incident with Medvedev in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party leader is sure there are no grounds for stripping him of his parliamentary mandate

Ararat Province governor: If my friends are appointed, they hold discretionary positions

Armenian specialists develop Ucom’s new TV portal

Armenian minister speaks at Yerevan Testing Days conference

Armenia to hold electronic music festival at Garni Historical and Cultural Reserve

Armenian users had no access to Facebook, Instagram for about 10 minutes today

Armenia PM discontent with public procurement

Trump may visit Turkey in July

Armenia PM: Today no problem in connection with public administration agencies’ transparency

Armenia Prosecutor General on role of healthcare minister in Sanasaryan's case

Armenia to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Armenia attorney general promises unprecedented trial involving three presidents

Acting State Oversight Service head: My conversation with PM is secret

Armenian economist on fall of Russian-Armenian trade turnover

Armenia Prosecutor General: Mihran Poghosyan's act is humanly inacceptable

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to remain in custody

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office submits new package of laws

Armenia PM: Government has chance to provide villagers with proper irrigation

Photo exhibition on Irish High Crosses and Armenian khachkars opens in Dublin

Armenia PM: When we say we are open to public, it opens not solely to public

Attorney General: Lowest murder rate recorded in Armenia last year

Armenia ambassador meets with Congressman Trone