Armenia President signs several laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws.
In particular, the President has signed the laws “On ratifying the agreement “On the economic and trade cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and the People’s Republic of China””; “On ratifying the agreement “On the Vacation and Work Program between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Argentine Republic””; “On making supplements and amendments to the Law “On state support to the field of information technologies””; “On making amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia””; “On making supplements and amendments to the Subsoil Code of the Republic of Armenia”; “On making supplements to the Law “On state registration of legal entities, state record-registration of the separated subdivisions, institutions of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs”; “On making an amendment and a supplement to the Law “On public service””; “On making amendments to the Law “On identification cards”” and “On making amendments to the Law “On the passport of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia””.