Azerbaijan disgrace at PACE

Corruption has deep roots in Azerbaijan, and it is becoming a key challenge to economy.

The corruption scandal that shocked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2018 was unprecedented in dimensions, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC), which investigates cases of corruption at the PACE, presented a report indicating that several former and current PACE members were involved in corruption, in the case of cooperation with Azerbaijani authorities.

Recently, and exactly one year after these events, Dutch delegate Mart van de Ven presented his report at the PACE plenary session. In particular, the report highlighted the corrupt practices of Azerbaijan.

PACE adopted this report, and instructions which Azerbaijan has been obligated to carry out were given in the report.