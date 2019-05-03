Armenia Healthcare Minister: Two problems with medical centers’ privatization

There are two problems with the privatization of medical centers. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan told journalists today as he touched upon the question why investors aren’t interested in the medical centers, if 9 out of 11 of them are going to be privatized.
“I think there are two problems. First, in some cases, they are not attractive. Second, the State Property Management Committee has to be more enterprising in order to find investors. We are interested in privatizing medical centers quickly. The State Property Management Committee is not a profile institution for healthcare and can’t manage institutions effectively and in the long run,” he stated.
According to Torosyan, the Ministry of Healthcare has development programs for two hospitals that aren’t going to be privatized. According to him, if a closed joint-stock company on the privatization list isn’t privatized for a long time, it has to be dissolved.