Armenia official on new TV manufacture plant: We will have first product within a month

YEREVAN. – The information disseminated in the press that the IMG Group CJSC does not exist is not true. That organization exists; simply, there was some delay in the merchandise, due to its technical problems.
The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday. He noted this referring to the reports that the plant which will manufacture TV sets—and at whose official opening Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was on hand in December 2018, in Merdzavan village of Armavir Province—does not exist.
“We will have the first product soon, within a period not exceeding one month,” Khachatryan stressed, in particular.
The company is expected to manufacture 126,000 household appliances, per year.