Swedish migration agency's fact-finding delegation in Armenia

Head of the State Migration Service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan received today members of the fact-finding delegation of the Swedish migration agency’s division for gathering information about country of origin.
Ghazaryan presented the following functions of the State Migration Service:
-asylum system;
-refugees, particularly the problems of Armenians displaced from Azerbaijan and Syria, as well as integration of newly declared refugees;
-functions related to return, implementation of readmission agreements with EU member states, as well as with the Russian Federation;
-monitoring of migration.
Head of the delegation, senior analyst Per Hedquist stated that Sweden receives a large number of Armenians who are there legally and irregularly and communicates with most of them during the asylum procedure.
The delegation is in Armenia to gather facts and meet with representatives of relevant government agencies to properly examine the applications of Armenians for asylum in Sweden and objectively assess the reliability of the applicants’ facts.