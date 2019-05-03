Armenian ambassador meets with UK MP

On May 1, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Arman Kirakossian had a working lunch with Member of the UK House of Commons, Chairman of the Armenian-British Parliamentary Friendship Group Stephen Pound.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, during the conversation, the parties discussed the current level of Armenian-British relations and the opportunities for enhancement of the partnership in different fields.
Ambassador Kirakossian presented Armenia’s approaches to the enhancement of Armenian-British relations, the foreign policy agenda and various regional issues, as well as the reforms underway in Armenia.
Kirakossian also informed Pound about the establishment of an Armenia-Great Britain Parliamentary Friendship Group and, in this context, the interlocutors touched upon the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups.
The parties also exchanged views on current regional and international issues and discussed partnership at the international level.