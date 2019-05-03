Armenia President receives Matenadaran's leadership

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan met today with Director of the Mesrop Mashtots Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran) Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, Deputy Director on Scientific Work Karen Matevosyan, Scientist Secretary Vahe Torosyan and Head of the Department for International Relations Vardi Keshishian.
The interlocutors discussed several issues on the prospective development and international cooperation of the Matenadaran and particularly touched upon programs aimed at internationalizing the activities of the Matenadaran and increasing its significance in the region.