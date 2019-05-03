Prosperous Armenia MP: Tsarukyan will give exhaustive clarifications

I believe head of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan will give a clarification soon. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Iveta Tonoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, talking about Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan’s letter addressed to Tsarukyan.
“Mr. Tsarukyan is aware of Mirzoyan’s letter, and I believe he will give exhaustive clarifications,” she stated.
Tonoyan claimed that Mr. Tsarukyan’s activities are lawful. “Mr. Tsarukyan and most of my colleagues have declared several times that, as deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Gagik Tsarukyan performs his functions in compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, and his companies are delivered to trust management as prescribed by law.”
When asked why Gagik Tsarukyan states, in his speeches, that he has ordered the manager to drop the cement price, Tonoyan said: “When Gagik Tsarukyan gives evaluations in his speeches, I must say that even if an owner has delivered a business to trust management as prescribed by law, the law doesn’t prohibit him from overseeing the company.”
Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan sent a letter to head of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan, suggesting that he give exhaustive public clarifications on whether he de facto continues to manage the company.