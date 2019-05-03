News
Friday
May 03
Friday
May 03
Artsakh parliament considers amendments to state budget during special session
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On May 3, at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the National Assembly convened a special session, pursuant to the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. The initiator presented one item on the agenda (bill on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On the 2019 State Budget of the Republic of Artsakh”) as prescribed by law.

According to the Speaker of the National Assembly, pursuant to part 5 of Article 37 of the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, the President of the Republic also presented the draft decision of the National Assembly on the special procedure for consideration of the issue.

Upon approval of the draft decision, Minister of Finance Artur Harutyunyan presented the bill of the Republic of Artsakh “On making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On making amendments to the 2019 State Budget of the Republic of Artsakh”” due to the amendments made to the Subsoil Code of the Republic of Artsakh on December 20, 2018 and to the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On nature protection and nature use fees” made on March 27, 2019.

After the MPs’ speeches, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan gave a concluding speech in which he mentioned that the special procedure for consideration of the issue was due to the time limits and terms for implementation of programs in the capital construction sector.

Moving on to the voting, the parliament adopted the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On the 2019 State Budget of the Republic of Artsakh” in the first reading with 25 votes in favor and 4 abstention votes.
Հայերեն
