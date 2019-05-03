Armenia PM touches upon taxes of the Armenian Church

Some of the problems with the relations between Armenia and the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church concern tax relations. For instance, there is a problem with real estate and property tax, and we need to understand the approach to this. This is what Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his speech during the first meeting of the task force for relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church at the Government today.

“Is the property belonging to the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church homogenous, or are there different segments? Do we need to show a differentiated or general approach to those segments? I have touched upon the issue several times during my conversations with the Supreme Patriarch. This is particularly important today as we lead a campaign, calling on citizens to pay their taxes. We need to make it clear that we also need the support of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church so that we have a more radical understanding of the State. I have said that this year we will outperform the revenue section of the State Budget by at least AMD 40 billion, providing the opportunity to raise the salaries of teachers and military servicemen and make serious capital expenditures in different sectors. We need to take serious steps in this direction, and in this sense, we also need to consider these issues.”