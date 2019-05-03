Armenia sappers demine 25,290 square meters in Syria

YEREVAN. – Sappers from the team of Armenian specialists, who are carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria, have demined 25,290 square meters of area during their technical survey and cleaning activities, from February 19 to May 2. The Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise has informed this on its Facebook page.

Accordingly, these sappers have detected anti-personnel mines, anti-tank mines, hand grenades, and cluster sub-munitions.

In addition, the physicians of this Armenian humanitarian team have provided therapeutic and surgical assistance to hundreds of people.

Also, clinical, biochemical, and laboratory research was conducted.