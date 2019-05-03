News
Dollar goes up in Armenia, after long decline
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.75/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.29 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 536.28 (down by AMD 1.74), that of one British pound totaled AMD 624.73 (down by AMD 2.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.35 (down by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.82, AMD 19,644.4 and AMD 13,246.19, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
