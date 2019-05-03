Armenia President receives Fraunhofer IPK delegation

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today the delegation of Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology (Fraunhofer IPK) led by member of the Institute’s chairmanship, Director for European Policy and Business Development Jens Günter Neugebauer, reports the official website of the President.
The agreement on the visit to Armenia was reached in November 2018 when the President of Armenia visited Fraunhofer IPK during the official visit to Germany.
President Sarkissian said he was impressed with everything he had seen at Fraunhofer IPK and that Armenia’s cooperation with the Institute will be fruitful.
Neugebauer said the delegation visited Armenia by paying heed to the Armenian president’s call and stated that the delegation sees great potential for the implementation of various programs with Armenia, including preservation of cultural heritage through digitization, recycled energy, introduction of artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors, etc.
“I hope all of our meetings in Armenia lead to the creation of projects that we can implement together,” the Armenian president said, stating that Armenia and Germany can become good partners in the fields of new technologies and artificial intelligence.