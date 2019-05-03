Aztag Daily's editor-in-chief: Anti-Armenian demonstrations were held in Lebanon

On April 25, the Turks of Tripoli (Northern Lebanon Province) held anti-Armenian demonstrations on the streets with Turkish national flags and by praising Recep Tayyib Erdogan. This is what Editor-in-Chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Armenian daily newspaper Shahan Kandaharian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Taking into consideration the fact that this took place on the occasion of the April 24th, it is obviously perceived as anti-Armenian. During the demonstration, some Arab and Islamic-Lebanese circles directly or indirectly touched upon Turkey’s denial and claimed that the Armenian Genocide is false through certain advocacy measures,” he stated.
Kandaharian believes the demonstration was also anti-Lebanese. “This was also an anti-Lebanese demonstration because Lebanon is the only Arab state that has not only recognized the Armenian Genocide, but also demanded recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide from the international community.”
He also stressed the fact that the Turkish ambassador has sent a note of protest to the Lebanese government.
Kandaharian said even though there are no more demonstrations now, there will be demonstrations on May 6, which is the day of Lebanese martyrs who died after the Ottoman Turks used violence, hung them and left them starving to death.