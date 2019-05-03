NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2019

Azerbaijani side has recently intensified its activities at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, which is evidenced by major engineering works as well as the cases of ceasefire violation.

According to the statement, Azerbaijani troops opened fire from sniper rifles targeting a bread truck of one of the military units in the direction of Akna. Azerbaijani armed forces fired over 330 shots from large caliber sniper rifles and machine guns in the early hours of May 3 in northeastern direction.

“The Artsakh Ministry of Defense draws the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to this fact, and at the same time calls on the Azerbaijani side to abandon the unpromising tactics of artificial escalation of the situation,” the statement said.

Sweden's Riksdag has approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU, its member states and Armenia, and has thus voted in favour of the Government's proposal, a statement on Rikstag website reads.

The parties are to continue their cooperation to promote trade and investment, while strengthening the development of democracy and a market economy in Armenia, the statement says.

The Polish tourist who had gone missing in Armenia has been found.

He was detected by Vardan Movsisyan, a person who had seen the respective announcement which the Polish Embassy in Yerevan had disseminated.

Movsisyan posted a selfie with this Polish citizen on his Facebook page, and attached a comment.

Daniel Owczarek had gone missing in Armenia since May 1.

Armenia’s exports dropped by 8.6% in the first three months of this year; and some of the indicators that recorded a drop are related to the mining industry, Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan said.

“That is, although we [Armenia] have had a more than 8% reduction in exports, we believe that the year will be concluded with a certain growth. The program envisages a 7% to 8% growth in exports this year—it will be either that much or around it,” the minister added. “We don’t see a reason for concerns at this phase.”

Khachatryan also said he is concerned over the level of investments which is lower than expected.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent hailed the contacts and meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, especially the last meeting in Moscow.

Talking to reporters in Baku, Kent said they expect the parties to agree on the meeting of foreign ministers in Washington, but added that the date has not been set yet.

The U.S. official reiterated Washington’s interest in peaceful settlement in accordance with the international principles elaborated within the OSCE.