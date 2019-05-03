Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army conducts military training

One of the enhanced tank brigade subdivisions under the central subordination of the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic participated in a military tactical training with combat shooting tracked by First Deputy Commander, Colonel Samvel Poghosyan at “Tigranakert” military school of the Defense Army today, reports the press service of the Defense Army.
During the military training, the motorized rifle forces acted at high speed and showed their high level of mastery. As a result, the army forces managed to destroy the conditionally entrenched adversary and restored the situation on the frontline by carrying out a counterattack with the subdivisions that were initially pulled back.
The personnel performed literate and daring actions in terms of tactics and showed a high level of command of military equipment and armament on the conditional battlefield.