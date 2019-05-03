Armenia Deputy PM receives UAE State Minister

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today State Minister of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, reports the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.
Greeting the guest, Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan stated that Armenia attaches great importance to further enhancement of the economic ties with the friendly UAE and voiced hope that the current session of the intergovernmental commission will allow the sides to develop new initiatives for mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, the UAE State Minister stated that there are several prospective sectors of the Armenian economy that businessmen of the UAE are actively interested in and emphasized that the UAE government is ready to support the enhancement of business ties between the two countries.
Both parties stated that Armenia and the UAE can serve as a bridge for each other in order to establish and enhance trade relations with the Arab Gulf region and the Eurasian Economic Union.
During the meeting, the parties thoroughly addressed the steps for promoting cooperation in the sectors of energy, urban development, banking and information technologies, and the Deputy Prime Minister drew the UAE delegation’s attention to the more attractive directions for investments and the government’s actions aimed at promoting investments.