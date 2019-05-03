News
Armenia FM: What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people
Armenia FM: What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Israeli state-run KAN NEWS,

“We have been witnessing the use of such weapons against our people, and we have losses because of your weapons. So you understand how we look at it,” Mntasakanyan emphasized.

He went on to explain that Armenia is a very security conscious nation.

“And I am sure that you will understand very well what is meant by security consciousness. We have been be and we remain very confident about the way we defend ourselves, our people. You will understand me very well on this point. We are very dedicated to developing peace and security in our region, to finding peaceful resolution to conflicts on the grounds that are acceptable to all parties. Arms race in our region is not contributing to building peace and security,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
