Armenian ministers meet with 60 Armenian high-tech companies

Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with nearly 60 Armenian high-tech companies at the Engineering City in Yerevan, reports the news service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.
The main topic was devoted to the export of high-tech products to global markets, the development of effective tools for cooperation at the international level, the specification of goals and sectors, the legal procedures for entry into the global market and several other issues.
Hakob Arshakyan said what was noteworthy was the fact that the meeting is taking place in the territory of Engineering City, the construction of which will be launched this summer, providing high-tech companies with the opportunity to work more closely and take advantage of all the opportunities that the Government of the Republic of Armenia has to offer in the high technology sector.
The minister stated that the high technology sector is a key priority of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and that the government will be creating a new Ministry of High Technology Industry, which will deal with the enhancement of military production, the development of the engineering and startup ecosystem and digitization.
Touching upon the potential and the opportunities, the minister emphasized that there are no more boundaries in the world of technology and that big issues are solved as a result of cooperation. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the agenda for innovations and development of high technologies is one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy and added that there are several opportunities to establish platforms in the bilateral and multilateral formats.
Mnatsakanyan also stressed that the private sector of the field of technology is rather organized and consolidated and can present unified approaches, providing the opportunity to specify the common goals.